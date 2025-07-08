Image source: Discovery Institute.

For nearly twenty years you’ve enjoyed listening to ID the Future (IDTF) podcasts. Launched in 2006, ID the Future explores issues related to intelligent design (ID), science, and culture from a perspective that critiques the shortcomings of Darwinian evolution and promotes ID as a scientifically viable and productive research endeavor.

The podcast started out in the very early days of podcasting and was naturally audio only. Of course, we’ll continue to publish ID the Future in audio format to your favorite podcast platform, but now you can watch many of our interviews in video format if you wish! We have just established a new YouTube channel, @idthefuture, dedicated to publishing more ID the Future content in video format.

We are entering an exciting phase in the development of the case for intelligent design, so we’re more excited than ever to deliver the podcast episodes you’ve come to appreciate. That includes interviews with key scientists and scholars developing the theory of intelligent design, exploration of the evidence for design in nature, responses to critics, discussion of cultural, religious, and educational issues related to science, and historical insights about the long-running debate over evolution.

You can still listen to the podcast wherever and whenever you want, just as upwards of a million people do each year. IDTF will continue to be available on Apple, Spotify, TuneIn, and a wide range of other podcast aggregators. But now, you can watch video episodes as well. We will periodically post full video episodes of ID the Future on YouTube, as well as shorts and clips of past and current episodes.

Help us get the new video channel going! Visit @idthefuture on YouTube to subscribe and like the latest videos. Share with your friends and family as well! Thanks for your support!