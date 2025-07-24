Image credit: Marcus - Adobe Stock

Is intelligent design a viable scientific theory? Why do some scientists reject the design hypothesis in their study of nature? On a new episode of ID the Future, scientist and attorney Dr. Casey Luskin and his wife, chemistry teacher Kristin Marais, explain how a materialistic worldview causes many scientists and science communicators to lose the plot and forget what science is all about. This is the first half of a conversation with host Daniel Ray on the Apologetics Profile podcast.

In Part 1, Luskin and Marais offer a broad overview of intelligent design as a viable scientific theory. They also discuss why it isn’t considered mainstream science by its critics. Casey and Kristin emphasize the importance of effective science communication, highlighting that many popular science communicators hold a materialistic worldview, which actively dismisses the concept of purpose or design in nature. Luskin explains how materialism leads scientists to resort to unsupported hypotheses like the multiverse or punctuated equilibrium to explain phenomena that appear designed. Marais details her teaching approach, which encourages students to consider teleological questions alongside traditional scientific concepts.

Image source: Discovery institute Academy.

We’re grateful to the producers of the Apologetics Profile podcast for permission to share this conversation here.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part conversation. Look out for Part 2 next.

Dig Deeper