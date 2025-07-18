Image credit: AlexCaelus - Adobe Stock .

Explaining the design implications of DNA replication to a student audience is no simple task, but biologist Dr. Jonathan McLatchie pulls it off impressively in a conversation with Allan CP on The Science Dilemma. A startling thing is that the process arose not once but twice independently in the history of life. McClatchie notes its “primitive” nature — meaning, not a lack of sophistication (quite the opposite!) but that life at the most basic level depends on it and evolution, in the natural selection sense, would be impossible without it. There isn’t any possibility that it could have been “borrowed” from something else, from some other process. And its irreducible complexity seems not unlikely under a hypothesis of intelligent design but highly unlikely under a hypothesis of unguided evolution working alone. Allan is struck by the description, and so was I. Enjoy: