Since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, I’ve been shocked by the darkness in many hearts that the event released. It’s not because of Israel’s response since it began immediately, before Israel had responded. A YouTube science educator, “Professor Dave Farina,” who’s not a professor or a PhD, was one of those who revealed the darkness in his own heart.

Farina was known to us before for his puerile attack videos aimed at intelligent design proponents. His output on X following 10/7, though, was so extreme that he earned recognition as “Anti-Semite of the Week” from a watchdog group. For more on his anti-Semitic musings, see here. Consequently he was suspended from X for “violat[ing] the X Rules,” which is quite an achievement in an environment that platforms Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens. He remains suspended.

Paying the Bills

After that I hadn’t paid attention to him until a colleague pointed out that Farina had gone after Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb. I had thought Farina would be smart enough to keep the Jew-hating bile out of his YouTube videos, which I assume are what pays the bills for him. His former X account was another matter, not only when it comes to Jews but, for example, to skeptics of materialist theories of the origin of life, whom Farina quipped “should be shot in the face.”

We critiqued multiple Farina videos here in detail before it became evident it wasn’t worth doing again because of their lack of substance, notwithstanding the number of his subscribers on YouTube (currently 3.87 million). Farina is no scientist and his content reflects that. John West has noted Farina as the steepest step downward in the devolution of Darwinist mouthpieces.

Why was the fake professor targeting the genuine professor, Dr. Loeb? Ostensibly it was because of Loeb’s theory about a space rock, which we’ve noted in the past. Paul Nelson has written that it “currently represents the most salient example of risky intelligent design reasoning in mainstream science.” Dr. Nelson is agnostic on the “‘Oumuamua object.”

But was it really the space rock that had attracted Farina’s ire?

I Don’t Think So

‘Oumuamua was just a preamble. Farina finally turns to the main topic after 39 minutes, disguised as a “quick aside,” starting with an interview Loeb did with UC San Diego cosmologist Brian Keating. What do these two have in common? Well, they’re both Jews, and vocal about it. Or as Farina says at first, Loeb is a “Zionist.”

These are five vile minutes from Farina. Keating asks Loeb, who is Israeli, about his experience on the Harvard campus post-10/7 when student groups cheered on the attack because the “victims deserved it.” The rest of that sorry episode, and the waffling of then-Harvard President Claudine Gay on the “genocide of Jews,” is well known. Farina attacks Loeb for “whining” about anti-Semitism at Harvard.

What follows is a rant about Israel’s “terrorism,” “genocide,” and “murdering children.” Loeb visited Israel, says Farina, “I guess because he needed a front row seat for the slaughtering of tens of thousands of prisoner children in order to recharge his battery.” While he was there, a “tiny little toy rocket damaged a mailbox in Tel Aviv,” says Farina, mocking Loeb’s account of seeking shelter in a safe room.

Opening the Hate Gates

Loeb wrote a whimsical article about “Extraterrestrial Intelligence and the Jews,” which Farina parodies as if he were reading it (the actual words are presented on the screen): “There’s probably no anti-Semitism in space, you guys. That’s why space is so awesome because aliens won’t hate Jews. Jews have always been persecuted at all times through all of history. Or at least that’s a made-up thing we say all the time.”

Says Farina, still parodying, “Future space Jews, you guys. We’re the chosen people, after all. We’re better than everyone else. So, we have to make sure we go to space and everyone else can come be our subordinates if they want.” The viciousness behind these tropes can’t be conveyed by the words of his I’m quoting. It’s the voice you need to hear.

Farina, I thought, was smart to keep his anti-Semitism out of his YouTube offerings. Evidently I hadn’t been paying attention, though, since in the comments one viewer complains, “Do you have to bring in Zionism and Israel in nearly every video?” It seems he opened the hate gates at YouTube before I noticed.