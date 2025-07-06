Ann and Walter Bradley at Baylor University in 2004, via Baylor University.

It is with deep reverence that I learned of the passing of my hero, Dr. Walter L. Bradley (1943-2025). Walter was Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering at Baylor University and Distinguished Fellow at Discovery Institute. A man of extraordinary intellect, boundless compassion, and unwavering faith, he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of scholars, scientists, students, Christians, and seekers.

Dr. Bradley’s academic career was nothing short of remarkable. He served as Chair of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Texas A&M University and later as a Distinguished Professor at Baylor University. In an academic landscape where the title of “Professor” marks the pinnacle for many, Walter soared beyond. He was recognized for his nationally celebrated scholarship, his excellence in mentoring, and his enduring impact across disciplines, including Christian apologetics.

His Contributions to Research

A prolific researcher, Dr. Bradley attracted millions of dollars in research funding during his day job as a professor. This included industrial partnerships like his work with Curves International to design next-generation fitness equipment. Yet his engineering pursuits went far beyond traditional academia. He was a pioneer in sustainable and appropriate technology, working in developing nations to create local industries, such as transforming discarded coconuts into thriving small businesses through Dignity Coconuts — a Philippine company whose mission to combat poverty and slavery mirrors Walter’s own heart for service.

Walter was a trailblazer in the intelligent design movement, co-authoring The Mystery of Life’s Origin (1984), a groundbreaking work, now in its second edition (2020). It deeply influenced figures like Stephen Meyer, Douglas Axe, and Jay Richards. He catalyzed a new generation of inquiry into life’s beginnings. His bold commitment to truth and inquiry earned him appearances in Lee Strobel’s The Case for Faith (2000) and in the documentary movie Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed (2008).

A Faithful Witness

Above all, Walter Bradley lived as a faithful witness. He was instrumental in founding Faculty Commons, a national ministry to university faculty through CRU (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ). His talks on “Scientific Evidence for the Existence of God” filled auditoriums on campuses across North America. He gave these and similar talks hundreds of times in North America and abroad. Resorting neither to overt proselytizing nor Bible thumping, Walter never hesitated to share his Christian faith, whether addressing crowded lecture halls or quietly mentoring a questioning student.

Walter and his wife Ann co-founded one of the first crisis pregnancy centers in College Station, Texas, embodying their pro-life beliefs and dedication to compassionate service. Ann remained a steadfast partner to Walter until the end.

In retirement, Walter remained active — a popular speaker, a thoughtful panelist, a Q&A guest on topics such as “Does God Matter?”, and a licensed instructor of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. But perhaps his most enduring impact came from his humility and love for others.

He was a mentor and friend to countless students. He invited undergraduates into his home for “movie night” and philosophical discussion concerning God. When a student asked him to explain Christianity, he would meet weekly one-on-one with the student to study the Gospel of John. When an unapproved atheist group began meeting on the Baylor University campus, he decided to go to their meetings. After befriending them, Walter invited the group to his house where the dialogue continued. Walter’s reasoned conversation about God and Christ eventually resulted in the disbanding of the group.

Pursuit of Excellence

Walter’s vision helped inspire Baylor’s pursuit of excellence in both research and Christian witness — a legacy now carried on by the Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence, part of Discovery Institute, where his commitment to exploring technology, ethics, and purpose lives on.

To explore his remarkable journey, read For a Greater Purpose: The Life and Legacy of Walter Bradley (2020). The book features powerful comments from colleagues and those he served, highlighting Walter’s transformative impact on many lives — as seen in the following:

“Walter Bradley is one of the most extraordinary men I have ever known. I am in awe of him.” — William Lane Craig, PhD, DTh, ReasonableFaith.org

“Professor Walter Bradley fearlessly led the charge for faculty to unabashedly stand up for their faith on campuses.” — James M. Tour, PhD, T.T. & W.F. Chao Professor of Chemistry, Rice University

“Luminaries like Walter Bradley paved the way for me to dedicate my career to advancing design thinking in biology.” — Douglas Axe, PhD, Maxwell Professor of Molecular Biology, Biola University

“There are few men who have had more impact on Christian ministry than Dr. Walter Bradley.” — Professor Phil Bishop, PhD, University of Alabama

“Walter is the most humble, smart, godly, initiative-taking, bold leader I know.” — John Burke, pastor of Gateway Church, author of Imagine Heaven

“Walter Bradley helped guide me on my current course in life.” — Professor George D. Montañez, PhD, Harvey Mudd

“Walter Bradley woke me from my dogmatic slumber… That change of mind permanently altered my career trajectory.” — Dr. Jay W. Richards, PhD, Heritage Foundation

“One of the great blessings God has granted me in my life is the opportunity to have co-ministered with [Walter Bradley] among faculty and students on university campuses across the US and beyond.” — Dr. Hugh Ross, PhD, Reasons to Believe

“Walter Bradley is one of the most remarkable Christian scholars I’ve ever known.” — Dr. Robert B. Sloan, DTh, president of Houston Baptist University. Former President of Baylor University

“I learned from Walter that you can live out loud as a Christian academic.” — Dr. Lawrence Murphy Smith, CPA

“Walter was instrumental in helping me understand that my gifts and talents as an engineer could be used to serve the poor and marginalized.” — Professor Brian Thomas, executive director of Baylor University Justice and Mercy Energy Services

“Knowing and being mentored by Walter Bradley has been one of God’s greatest blessings.” — John F. Walkup, PhD, Horn Professor Emeritus, Texas Tech University

The Word that Endures

Scripture reminds us that our works are like grass and our earthly glory like flowers that soon wither. “But the word of the Lord endures forever” (1 Peter 1:24). Walter Bradley’s love of God and his fellow man will have eternal consequences. The Apostle Paul said “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” (2 Timothy 4) I know of no one whose life is more deserving of this blessing than Walter Bradley.

I look forward to being together with him again in Glory.

