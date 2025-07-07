Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

The Divide Between Science and Non-Science

July 7, 2025, 1:48 PM
Photo credit: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons / “Princetown (AU), Port Campbell National Park, Twelve Apostles -- 2019 -- 0930” / CC BY-SA 4.0For print products: Dietmar Rabich / https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Princetown_(AU),_Port_Campbell_National_Park,_Twelve_Apostles_--_2019_--_0930.jpg / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/- Alternatively: Dietmar Rabich / https://w.wiki/Ar3m / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/https://w.wiki/Ar3m, https://w.wiki/_sBzG (Shortlink).

From critics of intelligent design, the top charge against ID is that it “isn’t science” and thus can’t even be evaluated as a scientific alternative to Darwinism. Since it’s “not science,” we get a free pass and are allowed to ignore its arguments. Whew!

Dr. Casey Luskin addressed this objection in a presentation at the 2025 Dallas Conference on Science and Faith. As he is both a geologist and an attorney, Luskin offers to conduct the argument as an attorney might: “This objection fails for so many reasons, both theoretical and practical, that you can do what we lawyers call arguing in the alternative.” This way of reasoning leads to four main conclusions:

  • ID uses the scientific method of the historical sciences to make positive, predictive, empirically testable claims which are supported by the evidence. 
  • ID has an active research program that has published hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific papers. 
  • ID can be applied to guide research that discovers how the natural world operates in the present day. 
  • No matter how you slice it, ID is a bona fide scientific theory that is making advancements to lead biology into the 21st century.

What exactly is the dividing line that separates science from non-science? The answer isn’t as obvious as many people assume. Regardless, it’s clear that ID falls on the “science” not the “non-science” side. Watch:

Click here to display content from YouTube.
Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy.

Open "Intelligent Design as Fuel for Scientific Discovery (2025 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith)" directly

Related

Darwinian evolutionResearchevidence
Why Is the 1 Percent Myth So Beloved?
Denyse O’Leary
June 25, 2025
5
Human Origins and Anthropology
Interview: New Book Advances Skepticism as a Solution to Materialist Ideology
William A. Dembski
June 9, 2025
25
Faith & Science
Immaterial Genome Meets the "1 Percent" Myth
David Klinghoffer
May 23, 2025
2
Intelligent Design
The Myth of “Settled Science”
Robert J. Marks II
May 20, 2025
9
Evolution
PR Campaign for “Science Is Good”
John G. West
May 12, 2025
11
Evolution

Trending

Recommended

Archives

More Informationals

ATTN: UK Donors

The Center for Science & Culture has been approved to receive funds through Stewardship UK (Stewardship Services UKET Limited).