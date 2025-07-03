Photo credit: Borna Bevanda, via Unsplash.

When they are adults, that is.

Recently, we talked about recent efforts to get AI to decipher animal languages. Last year, an article in National Geographic gushed, “Is your cat saying ‘feed me!’ or “I love you’? A new AI-powered app promises to demystify what your feline is saying.” And last month, from CyberNews, “China’s Baidu AI system to decipher every meow and woof.”

Heady stuff. But it might be smart to ask people who work with animals to interpret some of this first…

From Hartz, the pet supplies company, we learn:

Do Cats Only Meow to Humans? Yes! Cats have reserved the meow just for us. Cats typically do not meow to other cats. But why do cats meow at humans? Normally, a kitten would meow at his mother when he needs something from her. As the kitten grows up and becomes more independent, the need to meow generally fades away. But as cats tend to think of us as their slightly-less-furry parents, cats meowing for attention continues into adulthood for those raised around humans. So why do cats meow at people? Cats meow to humans to communicate with us and let us know they need something, whether it’s to be fed, to be let into another room, or to be petted! “Truth or Myth: Cats Only Meow to Humans”

Adult cats don’t usually meow at other cats because they can use body language of various kinds for that. A cat rescue association notes:

Adult cats tend not to meow to other cats because they can effectively communicate in other ways — primarily through scent, but also body language, touch, and facial expressions. Cats try to communicate with their humans using these same methods, but frankly, they’ve learned that we’re not very good at picking up on these subtle signals! Which is why cat behaviorists believe cats use meowing as a more effective way to communicate with people to have their needs met. “Ask a Vet with Dr. Sam: Is it true that cats only meow at humans?” May 30, 2022

It will be most interesting to see what the AI comes up with. but its range of analysis should include body language in order to capture much animal communication.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.