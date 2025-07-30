Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

With Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Genes,” Plato Exacts His Revenge

July 30, 2025, 1:56 PM
Photo credit: Elena Ternovaja, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Sydney Sweeney “great genes” controversy rages on — a cultural “total meltdown,” as Kara Kennedy writes at The Free Press. An advertisement with an attractive blonde actress wearing blue jeans from American Eagle pushes back against the woke notion that there is no objective ideal of beauty. Miss Sweeney plays with a pun on “genes” versus “jeans” and a voiceover informs us that she has “great genes.” 

Some say the statement reflects white supremacy, eugenic thinking, a “Nazi dog whistle.” Others answer that whether American Eagle jeans are a good choice for you probably does depend on genetic predisposition (body type), as well as other factors REGARDLESS of race. Still others insist that Sydney Sweeney really isn’t so attractive after all. 

Spencer Klavan asks if we can change the subject already:

Purely a Material Entity?

If I had no sense of humor whatsoever about the whole thing, I would point out that the nature of “genes” is the subject of a fascinating scientific dispute. Is the genome purely a material entity, information coded in DNA and other cellular structures? Or does the material genome exist alongside an immaterial counterpart, in a Platonic space outside our material realm, as biologists Richard Sternberg, Michael Levin, and others argue? Brian Miller examines some of the relevant mathematics here.

If those scientists are right, then intelligent design, as well as whether Sydney Sweeney has great genes, would take on a whole new meaning. For more, see my book, Plato’s Revenge, on which Spencer Klavan kindly comments:

There are more things than are dreamt of in our materialist philosophy — not just in heaven, but right here on earth. At a time when this is becoming newly, exhilaratingly apparent, David Klinghoffer’s wonderfully readable book explores some breathtaking implications of the latest natural science in an area — genetics — that touches deeply on our origins, our characters, and perhaps our souls.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Image source: Discovery Institute Press.

Related

DNAinformationBrian Miller
Evolutionists Fire Wildly
David Klinghoffer
July 24, 2025
4
Human Origins and Anthropology
Just Got Back from the Summer Seminars
Casey Luskin
July 2, 2025
3
Intelligent Design
As a Platonist, Sternberg Is NOT Out on a Limb
David Klinghoffer
June 12, 2025
3
Intelligent Design
Jonathan Wells Cleared the Ground for ID
Andrew McDiarmid
June 11, 2025
2
Intelligent Design
Cultural Chaos Has Long Roots, Millennia Before Darwin
David Klinghoffer
June 9, 2025
4
Faith & Science

Trending

Recommended

Archives

More Informationals

ATTN: UK Donors

The Center for Science & Culture has been approved to receive funds through Stewardship UK (Stewardship Services UKET Limited).