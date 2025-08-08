Writing at The Federalist, David Weinberg offers a wonderful review of The Immortal Mind, by our colleagues Dr. Michael Egnor and Denyse O’Leary. The book finds “a real distinction between the mind and brain.” Weinberg brings out a point at the end that resonates with me.

From, “Neuroscience Offers Surprising Evidence For The Existence Of The Soul“:

Once this distinction is established, … the obvious next question concerns the relationship between the mind and the soul. Is the soul, for instance, identical to the mind, or is it something more? For millennia, philosophers recognized the soul as that which makes something to be alive. In this sense, all living things have souls — plants, animals, and human beings alike. Of course, the souls of living things differ based on their natural powers and capacities. Plants, for example, have the powers of nutrition and growth. Animals, while also having those powers, have more besides, including sensation and locomotion. Human beings, finally, subsume the powers of both plants and animals and in addition possess the capacity for reason and will.

These last two powers of reason and will define the essence of the human soul, and for reasons examined above (and other reasons expounded on even more in the book), they explain the distinction that neuroscience continues to discover between the mind and brain. In this way, modern science is catching up to what ancient philosophy already knew. As Egnor puts it, “[ancient philosophers’] description of the powers of our souls are remarkably like what modern neuroscience is revealing to us in the twenty-first century.”

No doubt, the trend in recent decades has assumed that science reveals us to be nothing more than bones, muscles and connective tissue. The truth, however, is that we are much more than that, and The Immortal Mind is a welcome corrective to this profoundly impoverished belief. [Emphasis added.]