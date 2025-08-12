Photo credit: Melizabethi123, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Smithsonian Institution has recently been called out by the Trump Administration for pushing “one-sided, divisive political narratives.” But American history isn’t the only domain in which the Smithsonian is advancing misinformation. The National Museum of Natural History’s Hall of Human Origins vastly distorts the scientific evidence on human evolution, seeking to convince visitors that there’s nothing special about us as human beings. On a new episode of ID the Future, I talks with attorney and geologist Dr. Casey Luskin to dissect his explosive new editorial in the New York Post calling on the Smithsonian Museum to stop miseducating the public on the history of human beings.

Here, Luskin and I dive into multiple lines of evidence where the Smithsonian’s portrayal gets the evidence wrong:

The “1 Percent” Myth Debunked! You’ve heard the ubiquitous claim that humans and chimps are only 1 percent genetically different, implying we’re just slightly modified chimps. The Smithsonian’s exhibit prominently features this, stating a figure of “98.8% genetically similar.” However, Luskin reveals a groundbreaking new study in Nature that found humans and chimps are actually about 15 percent genetically different! This drastically different number shatters what has been a long-standing icon of evolution.

Fossil Records: More Controversy than Consensus! The Smithsonian claims Sahelanthropus tchadensis was an early human that walked on two legs. But Luskin highlights that leading paleoanthropologists strongly dispute this, presenting evidence that this 6-million-year-old species was more chimpanzee-like and likely an ape-like quadruped.

Lucy's Ambiguous Gait! The Australopithecines, including the famous Lucy, are presented by the Smithsonian as walking upright on the ground much like we do. Luskin counters with evidence suggesting these creatures, with chimpanzee-sized brains, exhibited ape-like knuckle-walking and spent considerable time in trees. Their upright walking may have been better suited for tree limbs, not ground running, revealing a scientific controversy the Smithsonian completely omits from its exhibit.

Humanizing Apes, Apifying Humans! Luskin critiques the Smithsonian's artistic reconstructions, such as Australopithecus afarensis (Lucy's species) "thoughtfully gazing" or Australopithecus africanus "smiling." He argues that these depictions anthropomorphize ancient hominids without a scientific basis, running the risk of misleading the public.

Evolution: A Gradual Process, Or a "Big Bang"? The Smithsonian asserts that humans became humans gradually. Yet, Luskin points to leading evolutionary biologists like Ernst Mayr at Harvard who acknowledge large unbridged gaps and a lack of missing links between Australopithecines and the genus Homo, with some even proposing a "big bang theory of human evolution." Luskin says the museum fails to disclose even a hint of this crucial scientific debate.

Luskin, as an American taxpayer, passionately argues here that the Smithsonian owes it to the public to get the facts right on such a profoundly important issue. He champions scientific transparency and calls upon premier institutions like the Smithsonian Museum to present the full, accurate spectrum of scientific evidence on human origins. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

