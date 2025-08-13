Image credit: Rido - Adobe Stock

Allan CP on The Science Dilemma has some great questions for mathematician and philosopher William Dembski including about often-heard objections to intelligent design. The “God of the gaps” and “creationism in a cheap tuxedo” criticisms would top that list. Dembski addresses them.

What, as Dr. Dembski says, is “the key point” to grasp about the ID debate? It is that ID versus Darwinian evolution isn’t a struggle of religion against science but of “science versus science.” In other words, you have rival scientific understandings of the evidence of nature, locked in serious disagreement with serious cultural consequences — but at bottom it’s a scientific disagreement.

He concludes by giving important advice to the college student beset by doubts about faith, seeded in biology class. The responsibility is on you, he says, to educate yourself about this science debate rather than “wallowing” passively in doubts: “If you’re just going to lay back and bare your throat, they will cut it for you.”