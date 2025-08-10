Evolution Icon Evolution
How Light Sustains Human Life: Michael Denton Explains

August 10, 2025, 3:11 PM
Photo credit: Maxime Bhm on Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biochemist and medical doctor Michael Denton explores a “miraculous convergence of properties” for life. The topic is Denton’s book Children of Light: The Astonishing Properties of Sunlight That Make Us Possible, part of his Privileged Species book series that also includes The Miracle of ManThe Miracle of the CellThe Wonder of Water, and Fire-Maker

Here, Denton lets his astonishment flow freely in an interview with host Sarah Chaffee, with topics ranging from the light of the sun to key chemicals here on Earth. “The atmosphere lets through just the light we need,” says Denton, “and the sun puts out just the light we need. It’s a remarkable coincidence…The atmosphere does just what is needed for life on Earth.” Taken together, it’s an astonishing array of evidence showing how finely tuned Earth is for human life. And the common-sense conclusion, Denton says, is that a designing intelligence is the most adequate explanation for the properties on our planet that make life like us possible. 

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is Part 1 of a two-part discussion. Look for Part 2 in a separate episode.

