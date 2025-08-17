Image source: Discovery Institute.

“The human body. Nothing we know of is as complex or finely tuned. How did humans reach this level of sophistication? The generally accepted explanation rules out a design or a designer.” Yes, “generally accepted” but does that mean the explanation is correct? That’s the question set up for us in the new series Secrets of the Human Body, premiering here and on YouTube on September 1. It’s not only free to watch but, like all the wonderful content from the Center for Science and Culture, blessedly commercial free. No more skipping over those horrible ads that are everywhere else on YouTube.

Enjoy the trailer to the series, and pick up the companion book, Your Amazing Body, by Steve Laufmann and Howard Glicksman: