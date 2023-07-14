Photo: Spiral galaxy NGC 7469, by ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, L. Armus, A. S. Evans.

Joe Rogan is the ideal interviewer for our colleague Stephen Meyer — thoughtful, skeptical, curious about absolutely EVERYTHING, asking all the questions you’d want to ask, and with more than three hours available to do so. See the whole interview, which released yesterday, here. (You have to sign up for Spotify, but it’s free.) Rogan elicits, among other things, far more personal and spiritual reflections from Dr. Meyer than I have heard before from him in a setting like this. Here is an excerpt from their interview released yesterday. Rogan asked Dr. Meyer about media rumors that images from James Webb Space Telescope had somehow cast doubt on the Big Bang. Did they? And why does it matter? Watch:

Meyer, author of Return of the God Hypothesis, has written on the subject too at The Daily Wire. See, “Here’s Why James Webb Telescope Discoveries Are Causing Scientists To Rethink Galaxy Formation (But Not The Big Bang).”