Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
News Media Icon News Media
Physics, Earth & Space Icon Physics, Earth & Space

Joe Rogan, Stephen Meyer: Did Images from Webb Space Telescope Refute the Big Bang?

July 14, 2023, 11:22 AM
Photo: Spiral galaxy NGC 7469, by ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, L. Armus, A. S. Evans.

Joe Rogan is the ideal interviewer for our colleague Stephen Meyer — thoughtful, skeptical, curious about absolutely EVERYTHING, asking all the questions you’d want to ask, and with more than three hours available to do so. See the whole interview, which released yesterday, here. (You have to sign up for Spotify, but it’s free.) Rogan elicits, among other things, far more personal and spiritual reflections from Dr. Meyer than I have heard before from him in a setting like this. Here is an excerpt from their interview released yesterday. Rogan asked Dr. Meyer about media rumors that images from James Webb Space Telescope had somehow cast doubt on the Big Bang. Did they? And why does it matter? Watch:

Meyer, author of Return of the God Hypothesis, has written on the subject too at The Daily Wire. See, “Here’s Why James Webb Telescope Discoveries Are Causing Scientists To Rethink Galaxy Formation (But Not The Big Bang).”

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

Big Bangcosmic originscosmologyfaith and sciencegalaxy formationintelligent designinterviewsJames Webb Space TelescopeJoe RoganmediaReturn of the God HypothesisspiritualityStephen MeyerThe Daily Wire