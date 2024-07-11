Photo credit: Agnes Monkelbaan, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

The biochemical revolution of the last century has revealed powerful evidence of design in living things. Now, scientists are beginning to realize the benefits of studying designed systems through an engineering lens. On a new episode of ID the Future, Dr. Emily Reeves discusses the intersection of biology and engineering with Fred Williams and Doug McBurney, hosts of the Real Science Radio podcast.

In this 45-minute chat, Dr. Reeves explains the importance of using engineering principles to understand biological systems. She shares her journey from being an intern at MIT to studying bacteria in graduate school at Texas A&M, and how her faith in God was strengthened through her studies. During the conversation, Dr. Reeves shares her experiences and reactions to promoting the design perspective in biology. She emphasizes the predictive and creative potential of a top-down design framework in biology. Along the way, she also recommends books and papers that explore the connection between engineering and biology.

Find the podcast and listen to it here. We’re grateful to hosts Fred Williams and Doug McBurney for permission to share this conversation on ID the Future.

Dig Deeper

You can find Real Science Radio on YouTube and elsewhere in audio format:

We report regularly on the importance of an engineering perspective in biology. Here are some recent episodes: