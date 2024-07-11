Evolution Icon Evolution
Emily Reeves on the Intersection of Biology and Engineering

July 11, 2024, 1:27 PM
The biochemical revolution of the last century has revealed powerful evidence of design in living things. Now, scientists are beginning to realize the benefits of studying designed systems through an engineering lens. On a new episode of ID the Future, Dr. Emily Reeves discusses the intersection of biology and engineering with Fred Williams and Doug McBurney, hosts of the Real Science Radio podcast. 

In this 45-minute chat, Dr. Reeves explains the importance of using engineering principles to understand biological systems. She shares her journey from being an intern at MIT to studying bacteria in graduate school at Texas A&M, and how her faith in God was strengthened through her studies. During the conversation, Dr. Reeves shares her experiences and reactions to promoting the design perspective in biology. She emphasizes the predictive and creative potential of a top-down design framework in biology. Along the way, she also recommends books and papers that explore the connection between engineering and biology.

Find the podcast and listen to it here. We’re grateful to hosts Fred Williams and Doug McBurney for permission to share this conversation on ID the Future.

Andrew McDiarmid

Director of Podcasting and Senior Fellow
Andrew McDiarmid is Director of Podcasting and a Senior Fellow at the Discovery Institute. He is also a contributing writer to MindMatters.ai. He produces ID The Future, a podcast from the Center for Science & Culture that presents the case, research, and implications of intelligent design and explores the debate over evolution. He writes and speaks regularly on the impact of technology on human living. His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Post, Houston Chronicle, The Daily Wire, San Francisco Chronicle, Real Clear Politics, Newsmax, The American Spectator, The Federalist, and Technoskeptic Magazine. In addition to his roles at the Discovery Institute, he promotes his homeland as host of the Scottish culture and music podcast Simply Scottish, available anywhere podcasts are found. Andrew holds an MA in Teaching from Seattle Pacific University and a BA in English/Creative Writing from the University of Washington. Learn more about his work at andrewmcdiarmid.org.

