Do Miracles Violate the Laws of Physics?

Image: David Hume, by Allan Ramsay, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, philosopher of science Dr. Stephen Meyer concludes his conversation with Praxis Circle’s Doug Monroe. In this last section of a multi-part interview, Dr. Meyer explains why theistic evolution — the belief that God used the evolutionary process to create — is an incoherent position to take on the origin and development of life. There’s no need, Meyer says, to attempt to reconcile theistic belief with a dying theory. Meyer also discusses the topic of miracles. He thinks David Hume’s argument against miracles is weak and goes on to explain how miracles demonstrate the independent action of a conscious agent and why they don’t violate the laws of physics. It’s an intriguing conclusion to a wide-ranging conversation.

Download the podcast or listen to it here. This is the last of three episodes highlighting this interview. We’re thankful to Praxis Circle for permission to share the conversation on ID the Future.

