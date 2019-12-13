Can a Conference Change a Life?

You never know the impact you will have on someone’s life. I was reminded of that fact earlier this year at our inaugural Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, where nearly 1,000 people filled the auditorium opening night to hear a conversation about faith and science between Eric Metaxas and Steve Meyer, Director of the Center for Science and Culture (CSC).

To Heal a Broken Heart

A young woman hired as part of the film crew for the event began crying. Later, she told us that listening to the conversation helped heal the brokenness caused by college professors who had taught her that science and faith in God were incompatible: “When Eric and Steve began to speak, I understood what was being said on so many levels that I was eating up every word…They helped to solidify my faith in God and satiate my love of science.”

Our generous donors enabled us to organize several events like the Dallas conference this year. Their support not only impacted the life of this one woman — it reached many others through the conference videos she helped shoot, which have now been viewed more than 800,000 times on YouTube.

Next Year in Dallas and Philadelphia

Next year we have two Science and Faith Conferences planned in Dallas and Philadelphia. These events have the potential to reach over 1,500 people in person. We need you by our side to continue to offer high quality events like this that will impact the lives of many for years to come.

I know that not everyone can attend one of our conferences. But everyone can benefit when the content is available at no cost on YouTube, Evolution News and Science Today, and our ID the Future podcast. All these resources help to combat the misinformation encountered in the science classrooms of our colleges and universities.

But unlike most institutions of higher education, we don’t receive government funds. We don’t have the media on our side. We have our donors and subscribers…that’s you.

Your Gift, Your Impact

Here’s how your gift can make an impact:

$125 funds editing and producing an article for Evolution News .

funds editing and producing an . $350 supports production of an ID the Future podcast .

supports production of an . $1,000 sponsors a social media campaign for one of our books for a week.

sponsors a for one of our books for a week. $6,000 enables one student to participate in our Summer Seminar program .

enables to participate in our . $25,000 or more supports an ID 3.0 research project or fellowship.

I believe that you recognize the importance of ideas to the future of our culture. And you understand how investing in ideas like intelligent design can change lives. Will you help us change more lives in 2020?

Photo: Stephen Meyer and Eric Metaxas, 2019 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith.