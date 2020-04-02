Amazing Offer from Illustra Media — All Videos on Intelligent Design in Life, Now Free to Screen

Our friends at Illustra Media have produced amazing videos over the years making beautifully clear the evidence for intelligent design, in a way that’s accessible to all. Now they are making an amazing and generous offer. While most of us are getting some first-hand experience of what house arrest must feel like, Illustra has made all of their feature-length videos free to screen. The documentaries include Metamorphosis: The Beauty and Design of Butterflies, Flight: The Genius of Birds, and Living Waters: Intelligent Design in the Oceans of the Earth. Discovery Institute scientists and scholars are featured in these works, including Stephen Meyer, Jay Richards, Ann Gauger, Richard Sternberg, and Paul Nelson.

I’m convinced that some positive things will come out of this experience of nationwide shutdown. I don’t know what those will be. Discovery Institute president Steven Buri has offered some thoughts. But perhaps one is an occasion you may have missed up till now, an opportunity to sit down with your family, or by yourself, and consider how the wonders of life give testimony, in scientific terms not only intuitive or emotional ones, to a design at work behind nature’s veil. They have also made available a range of other videos on subjects apart from ID.

Many thanks to the good folks at Illustra. Please look here for a links to the full lineup of free documentaries, good for 60 days.

Photo: A scene from Metamorphosis: The Beauty and Design of Butterflies (screenshot), via Illustra Media.