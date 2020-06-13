Billions of Missing Links: Electricity and Bioluminescence

On a classic episode of ID the Future, hear about electricity and bioluminescence, as highlighted in Dr. Geoffrey Simmons in his book Billions of Missing Links: A Rational Look at the Mysteries Evolution Can’t Explain. Listen in to learn about how a knee jerk reaction, eels, and the knife fish all use electrical impulses. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Photo attribution: Aequorea victoria, a bioluminescent jellyfish, by Sierra Blakely.