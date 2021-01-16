Avi Loeb: “Nature Does Not Produce Such Things”

Image: ʻOumuamua, by ESO/M. Kornmesser. Derivative: nagualdesign [CC BY-SA 4.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons.

From Live Science:

An alien machine already visited us, Harvard astrophysicist still contends Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb says he has found good evidence for alien technology in the solar system , what could be called alien garbage, and that some other scientists don’t take his ideas seriously because of “groupthink.” In his new book “ Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth ” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), set to be published Jan. 26, Loeb describes his journey to a radical position on the strange interstellar visitor that’s been dubbed ‘Oumuamua — a cigar- or disc-shaped object that whizzed through our solar system in 2017.

Avi Loeb is an astronomer who takes design detection arguments seriously — at least in his own field. If you enjoy provocative podcasts, you’ll love many parts of this one.

At 29:06, describing his hypothesis for the mysterious ‘Oumuamua object, Loeb says “nature does not produce such things.” He pulls together the strings of his argument a few minutes later, and he is using a design-detecting filter (à la William Dembski’s explanatory filter).

Nobody around here stakes an opinion on whether Loeb is right about his puzzling astronomical data. One appreciates (very much), however, seeing attempts at design detection in action.

