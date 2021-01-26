Casey Luskin Tells All About His South African Adventures

Photo: Valley of Desolation, by South African Tourism from South Africa, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a new episode of ID the Future, host Rob Crowther interviews Casey Luskin, recently back from getting his PhD in geology at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa. Dr. Luskin, who formerly worked for Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, and who has just now rejoined the CSC as Associate Director, tells about his adventures doing field research in Africa, his side interest in human origins, his cross-cultural experiences, the amazing game parks, museums, and fossil sites he visited, and a little bit about his PhD, including some evidence suggesting that parts of Africa and Western Australia used to be connected. Download the podcast or listen to it here.