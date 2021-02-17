Texas Weather Postpones Dallas Science and Faith Conference

We have some disappointing news to share. Unfortunately, the 2021 Dallas Conference on Science & Faith, originally scheduled for this Saturday, February 20, has been postponed due to the impact of severe winter weather across the state of Texas. The conference venue is dealing with burst pipes, rolling power outages, and other consequences of the current weather.

Neither the in-person nor livestream portion of the event will take place this Saturday. Please stay tuned for an update on the rescheduled conference. Once a new date has been announced, we will be prepared to answer your questions and issue any refunds needed.

We are very sorry about the postponement, and apologize for the inconvenience this will cause. We hope you will still be able to join us either in person or online once the situation is resolved and we have a new date.

In the meantime, and above all else, we hope this news finds you safe and sound, wherever you are.