Michael Medved and Stephen Meyer Review 500 Years of Science History

Image: Isaac Newton, by William Blake [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons.

A new episode of ID the Future features a recent conversation between radio show host Michael Medved and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer as they discuss Meyer’s new book, Return of the God Hypothesis. Listen in as Meyer, director of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, provides a swift recap of 500 years of scientific history, in which he traces the rise, fall, and rise again of a paradigm Meyer refers to as “the God hypothesis.” Download the podcast or listen to it here. To learn more about Meyer’s new book and see the growing list of enthusiastic reviews from top scientists, go to ReturnoftheGodHypothesis.com.