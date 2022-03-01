More Dangers of Totalitarian Science

Image credit: geralt, via Pixabay.

On a classic episode of ID the Future , we hear part two of a panel discussion on “The Danger of Totalitarian Science,” held at the July 2018 FreedomFest in Las Vegas. This discussion followed a screening there of the film Human Zoos, written and directed by John West, who emceed the panel discussion. Here, Discovery Institute senior fellow George Gilder raises concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) — but not the usual economic ones. He’s more concerned about the thinking underlying some of the more ambitious attempts at AI — and how it would tend to turn the whole world into one very large yet confining human zoo.