Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

Christmas Book Catalog for Lovers of Intelligent Design!

John G. West
December 6, 2022, 12:06 PM
Discovery Institute
Photo credit: JimmyDominico, via Pixabay.

Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture has just opened a new online bookstore on Aerio, a platform powered by one of America’s largest book wholesalers. We’ve curated a great selection of books there that would make wonderful Christmas gifts.

During the month of December, you can use the discount code intelligentdesign22 to get up to 10 percent off your book order (depending on the particular books you choose).

I realize Amazon may be your “go to” place for books, and that’s fine. I also realize it can be a pain to set up a new account somewhere.

But by setting up an account with our new online bookstore, you will help provide an alternative to Amazon’s monopoly in bookselling.

You ALSO will be supporting Discovery Institute financially! That’s because every book you buy at our new store on Aerio provides a significant payment to support the work of the Center for Science & Culture.

So help spread the truth about intelligent design this Christmas — by giving someone a book, and by helping fund the Center for Science & Culture!

John G. West

Senior Fellow, Managing Director, and Vice President of Discovery Institute
Dr. John G. West is Vice President of the Seattle-based Discovery Institute and Managing Director of the Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. Formerly the Chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at Seattle Pacific University, West is an award-winning author and documentary filmmaker who has written or edited 12 books, including Darwin Day in America: How Our Politics and Culture Have Been Dehumanized in the Name of Science, The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis on Science, Scientism, and Society, and Walt Disney and Live Action: The Disney Studio’s Live-Action Features of the 1950s and 60s. His documentary films include Fire-Maker, Revolutionary, The War on Humans, and (most recently) Human Zoos. West holds a PhD in Government from Claremont Graduate University, and he has been interviewed by media outlets such as CNN, Fox News, Reuters, Time magazine, The New York Times, USA Today, and The Washington Post.

Share

Tags

AerioAmazonbooksbookstoreCenter for Science & CultureChristmasDecemberdiscount codeDiscovery Institutegiftsintelligent designwholesalers