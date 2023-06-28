Image licensed via Adobe Stock.

Today’s episode of ID the Future spotlights the new book The Toxic War on Masculinity, by author and scholar Nancy Pearcey, professor and scholar-in-residence at Houston Christian University. In her conversation with host Andrew McDiarmid, Pearcey argues against the current fashion of seeing masculinity as inherently toxic. She traces the tendency back to Darwinism and explains how the industrial revolution, working hand in glove with secularism, fueled toxic masculinity at the expense of virtuous masculinity. Tune in for the stimulating discussion and to hear what Pearcey offers as an antidote to the war on virtuous masculinity. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

The Toxic War on Masculinity: How Christianity Reconciles the Sexes is available at Amazon and other booksellers.