Photo: Vatican, by Luc Mercelis, via Flickr (cropped).

“Science doesn’t necessarily follow the science.” This is an excellent observation by Fr. Mitch Pacwa in his recent hour-long interview with our Discovery Institute biologist colleague Ann Gauger on the Catholic cable network EWTN. Dr. Gauger is the editor of the recent book God’s Grandeur: The Catholic Case for Intelligent Design. Fr. Pacwa meant that on questions of origins, as Gauger makes clear, not all scientists are willing to openly recognize the significance of what science is telling them. Nor are all science writers, as Robert Shedinger observed earlier today about a fascinating new book by Philip Ball (“Reading Between the Lines: Intelligent Design in Philip Ball’s Non-ID Book”).

EWTN is a big deal in the Catholic world, so this is wonderful exposure for ID. Fr. Pacway is clearly impressed by molecular machines like the “walking” protein kinesin, and moved by the stories of persecuted scientists like Günter Bechly.

The Catholicity of Our Work

The interview got me thinking about the catholicity of our work. Jewish theologian Will Herberg wrote a famous sociological study in 1955, Protestant, Catholic, Jew. Of course, that title left some important groups out. If I were going to write a book characterizing the universality of what we do, I might call it Protestant (Conservative or Liberal), Catholic, Jew, Eastern Orthodox Christian, Muslim, Agnostic, Platonist, Aristotelian. I find this openness and lack of dogmatism uplifting, and an indicator that ID proponents really are trying to follow the evidence rather than to advance a narrower agenda. That is a major source of ID’s credibility.

Sure, it might feel like a contradiction to be an ID proponent and an outright atheist — but it’s not out of the question. Certainly, we’re seeing more atheists in respectful conversation with Discovery Institute scholars. (See, for example, “‘This Is Not Your Father’s Creationism’: Atheist Michael Shermer Meets Stephen Meyer,” or Thomas Nagel’s Mind and Cosmos.) Even Richard Dawkins — arch-atheist turned self-described “Cultural Christian” — has said he is open to panspermia, aka intelligent design via space aliens.

In any event, enjoy the fine conversation with Dr. Gauger, whatever your preferred spiritual, scientific, or other descriptor.