Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
News Media Icon News Media

A Year Ago Today, Steve Meyer Met Joe Rogan

July 13, 2024, 7:09 AM
Photo: Courtesy of the Joe Rogan Experience.

“Things seem much different than they did a year ago,” said our colleague Emily Sandico in an office conversation the other day. She was referring to a strange to openness to intelligent design in the general culture that has manifested itself in numerous ways.

“They do,” I agreed. “What happened?”

“Actually something happened almost exactly a year ago,” she hinted mysteriously…  

“What was that?” I asked, inadvertently playing the straight man, genuinely puzzled. The obvious hadn’t yet struck me.

“Joe Rogan happened a year ago,” answered Dr. Sandico.

“Ohhh,” I said. “Right. Of course.”

A year ago today the planet’s most popular podcaster, Mr. Rogan, released his interview with Stephen Meyer about ID,Return of the God Hypothesis, and other subjects on The Joe Rogan Experience. And Dr. Meyer’s Rogan experience has opened many doors in the culture since then. If you missed it, you can see it here. Signing up for Spotify is free.

David Klinghoffer

Senior Fellow and Editor, Evolution News
David Klinghoffer is a Senior Fellow at Discovery Institute and the editor of Evolution News & Science Today, the daily voice of Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, reporting on intelligent design, evolution, and the intersection of science and culture. Klinghoffer is also the author of six books, a former senior editor and literary editor at National Review magazine, and has written for the Los Angeles Times, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Commentary, and other publications. Born in Santa Monica, California, he graduated from Brown University in 1987 with an A.B. magna cum laude in comparative literature and religious studies. David lives near Seattle, Washington, with his wife and children.

Share

Tags

cultureEmily Sandicoevolutionintelligent designmediaReturn of the God HypothesisSpotifyStephen MeyerThe Joe Rogan Experience