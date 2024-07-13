A Year Ago Today, Steve Meyer Met Joe Rogan

Photo: Courtesy of the Joe Rogan Experience.

“Things seem much different than they did a year ago,” said our colleague Emily Sandico in an office conversation the other day. She was referring to a strange to openness to intelligent design in the general culture that has manifested itself in numerous ways.

“They do,” I agreed. “What happened?”

“Actually something happened almost exactly a year ago,” she hinted mysteriously…

“What was that?” I asked, inadvertently playing the straight man, genuinely puzzled. The obvious hadn’t yet struck me.

“Joe Rogan happened a year ago,” answered Dr. Sandico.

“Ohhh,” I said. “Right. Of course.”

A year ago today the planet’s most popular podcaster, Mr. Rogan, released his interview with Stephen Meyer about ID,Return of the God Hypothesis, and other subjects on The Joe Rogan Experience. And Dr. Meyer’s Rogan experience has opened many doors in the culture since then. If you missed it, you can see it here. Signing up for Spotify is free.