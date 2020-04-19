Jay Richards: Warfare Thesis Ignores the Roots of Science

On a classic episode of ID the Future, Center for Science & Culture Director of Communications Rob Crowther interviews CSC Senior Fellow Jay Richards. Listen in as Richards rebuts the warfare thesis — the idea that religion and science are antagonists — and argues that historically, Judeo-Christian culture “was the seedbed from which science emerged.”

Has science missed out by being partnered with materialism? Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Photo: Jay Richards in a scene from “Why Materialism Fails,” via Discovery Institute.