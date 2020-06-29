From June 16-30, we are holding an Intelligent Design YouTube Festival by highlighting 15 Center for Science & Culture YouTube videos that have received more than 100,000 views each. Here is video #14, “C.S. Lewis and Evolution.”

This video grew out of a book project exploring famed writer C. S. Lewis’s views on science, scientism, and society. The book was titled The Magician’s Twin. We decided to interview many of the contributing authors to the book and ended up producing three documentaries. This is one of them. Watch the video and see how relevant Lewis continues to be to current debates.

