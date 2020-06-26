Freeing Minds Trapped in a Naturalistic Parabola

On a new episode of ID the Future, philosopher of science Paul Nelson continues his conversation with host Andrew McDiarmid about pursuing intelligent design theory in a science culture committed to naturalism. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

As Nelson puts it, it’s about trying to communicate with scientists who are trapped in a naturalistic parabola. That parabola sets the rule and defines the boundaries for science: naturalistic answers only. And it extends to infinity, so no finite number of objections or counterexamples can force naturalistic scientists out of it. Nelson, however, offers an alternative strategy for drawing them out of the parabola.

Photo credit: Craig Morey, via Flickr.