From June 16-30, we are holding an Intelligent Design YouTube Festival by highlighting 15 Center for Science & Culture YouTube videos that have received more than 100,000 views each. Here is video #9, “Privileged Species.”

Darwinism has had a negative influence on our conceptions of human dignity and uniqueness. But geneticist Michael Denton thinks science is now pointing the way to the specialness of all humanity. This video was inspired by Denton’s vision presented in his book Nature’s Destiny. We hope you are inspired too! And if you want to follow up on Denton’s ideas, read his more recent books Fire-Maker, The Wonder of Water, and Children of Light.

