Tour to Meyer: Make Your Best Case for the Theory of Intelligent Design

Photo: James Tour interviewing Stephen Meyer.

On a new episode of ID the Future, Rice University chemist James Tour and Discovery Institute philosopher of science Stephen Meyer continue their conversation about the origin of life and intelligent design. They assess an exchange about the former between physicists Brian Miller and Jeremy England, and Tour notes his hesitance about ID. Professor Tour asks Dr. Meyer to make his best case for the theory of intelligent design. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

The episode is excerpted from a longer interview Dr. Tour conducted with Dr. Meyer as part of his excellent new video series, The Science & Faith Podcast: Follow the Evidence.