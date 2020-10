Photo credit: Michael Fousert via Unsplash.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, biochemist and geneticist Michael Denton discusses paradigm shifts in science. Download the podcast or listen to it here. Dr. Denton reflects on paradigm shifts that he’s witnessed in his lifetime, how his own thinking has changed over the years, and how these shifts challenge Darwinian evolution in new ways. Denton is the author of the new book The Miracle of the Cell.