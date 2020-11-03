A Contest More Consequential than a U.S. Election? Yes! John Lennox Explains

Photo credit: Element5 Digital via Unsplash.

An electoral contest is the one dominating minds and headlines at the moment. But when the U.S. presidential election is done and decided, whatever the outcome, a far more consequential choice will remain: between views of reality itself.

That’s what is at stake in discussions of evolution, intelligent design, and comic origins. On a new episode of ID the Future, John Lennox tells about discovering the damage an atheist worldview does. He saw it firsthand in Communist Eastern Europe, and he saw what it does to rationality. In his continuing conversation with host and philosopher of science Stephen Meyer, Lennox relates how in his interactions with famous religiously skeptical scientists, he emphasizes that the Judeo-Christian worldview did much to give us science. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

When skeptical scientists ask the Oxford mathematician and philosopher how Christianity could have anything to say to science, Lennox is ready with an answer. This is the second part of a three-part conversation in which Lennox discusses his new three-nights-only documentary, Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science, co-starring actor Kevin Sorbo. The film will show in theaters across the country on November 19, 20, and 23. Get your tickets now, before it sells out.