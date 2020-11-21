Funny and Thoughtful Intelligent Design-Themed T-shirts? We’ve Got Them!

For years now our supporters have been asking for Discovery Institute t-shirts. Well, they’re here! Both long- and short-sleeved shirts with our logo are now available at the Discovery Institute-CSC Zazzle store, as are t-shirts featuring intelligent design humor, and t-shirts featuring thoughtful quotations by scientists willing to acknowledge design in nature. Take a look at our t-shirt line to see all our wearable designs.

As we’ve mentioned before, however, if you are in a vulnerable employment situation, please enjoy these shirts only in the privacy of your own home.