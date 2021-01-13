Change the Nation’s Conversation: Pre-Order Stephen Meyer’s Return of the God Hypothesis

Photo: Stephen Meyer at the 2020 Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, by Chris Morgan.

If you’re like me, you are watching current events unfold with a mix of dread and agitation. You are fascinated, can’t take your eyes off it. And yet you wish that somehow, someone would change the conversation entirely to something profound and positive. What’s needed is a source of hope.

Well, relief is at hand, or almost so. The important new book from philosopher of science Stephen Meyer, due out on March 30 this year, is available for pre-order now on Amazon. It’s Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe, in which Dr. Meyer turns the rigorous scientific argument for intelligent design from biology and abiogenesis to the origin and structure of the cosmos. He goes further by showing, for the first time in his writing, that the scientific evidence points not just to a generic designer but to the transcendent deity known from Western religious tradition. I can tell you that a huge amount of work and research went into this book. It is going to be huge.

The book is not just a source of comfort or inspiration when the country, and the world, needs it most. In the context of our culture, which invokes “science” to defend an increasingly dark and anti-human vision, it’s also a battle cry. It will be resisted. The dark vision is spreading and only a carefully argued case for meaning in the universe can confidently meet it head-on. You can take a side in that conflict by pre-ordering now.