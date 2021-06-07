Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design
Physics, Earth & Space Icon Physics, Earth & Space

Listen: Intelligent Design, Biomimicry, and Hacking the Cosmos

Jonathan Witt
June 7, 2021, 2:34 PM
Photo credit: Greg Rakozy, via Unsplash.

On a new ID the Future episode, host Casey Luskin talks with Dominic Halsmer, a Senior Professor of Engineering at Oral Roberts University, about Halsmer’s recent book, Hacking the Cosmos: How Reverse Engineering Uncovers Organization, Ingenuity and the Care of a Maker. Dr. Halsmer draws on the engineering concept of affordances to explore how Earth and the universe show evidence of having been intelligently engineered to afford the possibility of life, and even for humans to discover evidence of a grand designer. Also in the conversation, the implications of biologists using reverse engineering to better understand biological systems, and of engineers studying clever designs in the biological realm to make engineering breakthroughs, a creative strategy known as biomimicry. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

Jonathan Witt

Executive Editor, Discovery Institute Press and Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Jonathan Witt, PhD, is Executive Editor of Discovery Institute Press and a senior fellow and senior project manager with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture. His latest book is Heretic: One Scientist’s Journey from Darwin to Design (DI Press, 2018) written with Finnish bioengineer Matti Leisola. Witt has also authored co-authored Intelligent Design Uncensored, A Meaningful World: How the Arts and Sciences Reveal the Genius of Nature, and The Hobbit Party: The Vision of Freedom That Tolkien Got, and the West Forgot. Witt is the lead writer and associate producer for Poverty, Inc., winner of the $100,000 Templeton Freedom Award and recipient of over 50 international film festival honors.

Share

Tags

affordancesbiomimicryCasey LuskinDominic HalsmerearthEngineeringHacking the CosmoshumansID the Futureintelligent designOral Roberts University