Science and Faith: Stephen Meyer on the Marc Bernier Show

Photo: Stephen Meyer, by Nathan Jacobson.

On a new ID the Future episode, radio host Marc Bernier asks Stephen Meyer perceptive and wide-ranging questions about everything from the possibility of extraterrestrials, to the role of intelligent design in medicine and education, to meaning and the reliability of the mind. The discussion also turns to Meyer’s bestselling new book, Return of the God Hypothesis, and the reconciliation of science and faith. At one point Bernier asks Meyer about the statement, “The heart cannot exalt what the mind rejects,” and in reply Meyer talks about his personal experience grappling with the relationship between science and faith, and tells about a warning he used to give college students in a class he taught. Download the podcast or listen to it here.