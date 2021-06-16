You’ll Never Guess What Just Collapsed

Photo credit: refractor, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

For generations, “Darwin’s Arch” in the Galápagos Islands stood as an unmovable monument to the life and work of Charles Darwin. A few weeks ago, on May 17, the arch collapsed.

While the loss of this landmark is sad, it’s also fitting — for Darwinism as a scientific and social theory is collapsing as well.

Just Look Around

In March, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Brian Josephson declared that “intelligent design is valid science.”

In April, researchers writing in the journal Current Biology asked whether Darwin’s “tree of life” should “be abandoned.”

In May, it was reported that Sheffield University has stopped hiding Darwin’s deadly social views from students. A university handbook now accurately notes that Darwin “believed… his theory of natural selection justified the view that the white race was superior to others, and used his theory of sexual selection to justify why women were clearly inferior to men.”

When you are winning in battle, you continue to press forward, you don’t retreat! Will you help us continue to press forward ?

At Discovery Institute’s Center for Science & Culture, we now reach millions of people each year through our online news service Evolution News, our multiple YouTube channels, and our social media accounts.

This year our summer seminar program is training nearly 70 college students, professors, and professionals from all around the world. We received so many applicants from Africa that we are planning to hold an additional seminar program this fall just for African students and professors.

Then there is this blockbuster: In August, Discovery Institute Press hopes to publish Taking Leave of Darwin: A Longtime Agnostic Discovers the Case for Design by Neil Thomas. A professor and member of the British Rationalist Association, Thomas was a committed Darwinist and agnostic — until his investigation of evolutionary theory led him to a startling conclusion: “I had been conned!” This is the kind of book that will break stereotypes and change minds. British doctor and newspaper columnist James LeFanu calls it “masterly and persuasive.”

But to pay for the book’s production and promotion, we need to raise $20,000 ASAP. Will you help us continue to push Darwinism into the dustbin of history by making the publication of this book a reality ?

Hearts and Minds

Imagine the individual hearts and minds you may be able to transform by getting this powerful testimony into the hands of young people and others searching for answers. No one is better able to persuade than someone who has gone through his or her own change of mind.

Give a gift of $100 or more, and we will send you a copy of Taking Leave of Darwin (fair market value $12) before it is officially released. You’ll be one of the first people to be able to read Dr. Thomas’s book!

By sponsoring this book, you may open someone else’s mind to what Dr. Thomas calls “the sublime intricacies and spellbinding wonders with which our world abounds.” And wouldn’t that be worth it?