Stephen Meyer Explains “Exotic Naturalism”

Photo: Stephen Meyer, via En Arche Foundation.

A new episode of ID the Future spotlights the first part of a lively and cordial conversation between host and atheist Michael Shermer and Stephen Meyer, author of Return of the God Hypothesis: Three Scientific Discoveries That Reveal the Mind Behind the Universe. In this first of the four-part series, the two touch on everything from Meyer’s three key lines of evidence for theism to a quick description of less well-known materialistic origins theories, including the oscillating universe model, panspermia as an explanation for the origin of the first life on earth, and Stephen Hawking’s idea of imaginary time.

Meyer classifies many of these ideas as what he terms exotic naturalism. He suggests that the atheists who defend these explanations are multiplying exotic and unobserved entities to hold at bay a much simpler and more reasonable explanation for the evidence — namely, intelligent design. But is Meyer simply guilty of confirmation bias in arriving at his conclusion? He turns the question around and suggests that it’s those who are wedded to methodological materialism who appear to be led by a confirmation bias. Download the podcast or listen to it here.