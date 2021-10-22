Life: Fearfully and Wonderfully Fine-Tuned

Photo credit: Fabian Burghardt via Unsplash/

A new ID the Future episode spotlights the incredible fine-tuning of life. Robert J. Marks hosts Stockholm University professor of mathematical statistics Ola Hössjer and University of Miami population geneticist Daniel Díaz. The three discuss strategies for extending the concept of fine-tuning to biological systems, and along the way touch on population genetics, entropy, and probability theory. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

At the center of the discussion are three technical papers — here, here, and here — each co-authored by one or more of the three members of the podcast discussion. This episode is reposted from Mind Matters News, a website of Discovery Institute’s Walter Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence. Head over to their podcast page to find the other episodes in this interview series.