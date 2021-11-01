Photo: C. S. Lewis, by Asar Studios/Alamy (Photo by Hans Wild/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images).

“I dread government in the name of science,” C. S. Lewis wrote in 1958. “That is how tyrannies come in.” Isn’t that the truth — as we can see as clearly today as any past generation could. The new theatrical release about Lewis, The Most Reluctant Convert, opens across the U.S. and Canada this coming Wednesday. So it’s a fine time to review some of the excellent and extremely timely videos on our C. S. Lewis YouTube channel. For one, “The Magician’s Twin: C. S. Lewis and the Case Against Scientism” is even more timely today than it was when it was released in 2012. As director John West comments in the video, Lewis in his books That Hideous Strength and The Abolition of Man “predicts the rise of a new class of experts speaking in the name of science who would dictate to everyone else.” Lewis called the resulting form of political domination “scientocracy.” I find that eerily relevant at this moment. Watch and see if you agree: