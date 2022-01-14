“Woke” Comes Back to Bite the Darwinists

Photo credit: Dellex, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Darwinist Jerry Coyne has been at the forefront of efforts over the past couple of decades to censor advocates of intelligent design and anyone who questions the Darwinian paradigm. Coyne, who was Discovery Institute’s Censor of the Year in 2014, has been an enthusiastic practitioner of cancel culture when it comes to Christians and anyone who questions the atheist Darwinian paradigm.

For example, Coyne tried to silence and damage the career of a young physicist at Ball State University, Eric Hedin, who had the audacity to teach an honors course entitled “The Boundaries of Science” which included optional readings on intelligent design. Coyne, along with his colleagues at the Freedom From Religion Foundation, made the bizarre claim that Hedin, teaching at a state university, violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution by offering his students an opportunity to read about intelligent design. That is, Coyne and his fellow atheists accused Hedin of violating the First Amendment — which guarantees the right to freedom of speech — merely because he was offering his students an opportunity to learn about design perspectives on the origin of the universe. Fortunately, Hedin survived the atheist onslaught on his career and kept his job and ultimately published a superb book titled Canceled Science (highly recommended!).

Blind to Irony

Coyne, who is blind to irony, is now upset at the same cancel culture that he fervently unleashed on Christians and on scientists who question his atheist materialism. The woke thugs are going after… Darwinists and paleontologists!

Oh my. Scientific American did an asinine hit job on E. O. Wilson, calling him a racist.

Scientific American has hit rock bottom with this new op-ed that is nothing more than a hit piece on Ed Wilson, basically calling him a racist. It is written by someone who apparently has no training in evolutionary biology, though she says she “intimately familiarized [herself] with Wilson’s work and his dangerous ideas on what factors influence human behavior.” I usually don’t question someone because of their credentials, but this piece is so stupid, so arrantly ignorant of Wilson’s work, that I can attribute its content only to a combination of ignorance (perhaps deliberate) or a woke desire to take down someone as a racist who wasn’t a racist. Or both. In fact, the piece below could have been written by any social-justice ideologue, for its real aim is more than smearing Wilson; it’s also to change the nature of science. Read on. Once again, the magazine evinces a ridiculous wokeness; how could its editor, Laura Helmuth, allow this to be published?

Coyne Is Stupefied

How could the editor of a scientific publication viciously attack a fellow scientist for advocating politically incorrect scientific theories and stepping outside of the boundaries set by science’s self-appointed censors? Actually, all the editor had to do was read Coyne’s blog for the past decade and she could learn all she needed to know about censorship and ideologically motivated professional destruction from Coyne himself.

The woke thugs are coming for Darwin. And of course, Darwin deserves every bit of it — the social impact of Darwinism and the eugenics that follows naturally from it on our society has been catastrophic. I don’t like cancellation and I despise the woke thugs, but if anybody deserves to be in their crosshairs it’s the Darwinists.

