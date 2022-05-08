Photo: James Webb Space Telescope, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

On a classic episode of ID the Future, host Jay Richards and astronomer Guillermo Gonzalez, authors of The Privileged Planet: How Our Place in the Cosmos Is Designed for Discovery, discuss what’s changed in the years since the book first appeared. Download the podcast or listen to it here.

One big change they note: the number of exo-planets discovered has exploded, from 200 or so to several thousand. Gonzalez walks through this and other exciting recent advances in astronomy, and the two reflect on how these new discoveries bear upon the predictions and arguments they advanced in their book. Also in the conversation, Gonzalez speculates about what the James Webb Space Telescope may uncover after it comes online.