Photo credit: Günter Bechly.

I took this photo in June 2009. It is a large constrictor snake, Palaeopython fischeri, from the Eocene locality of Messel in Germany. It is about 47 million years old. The fossils from this locality have to be transferred (re-embedded) into artificial resin to be preserved. This specimen is from the Hessisches Landesmuseum Darmstadt (HLMD Me-15426).