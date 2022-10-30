Still Searching: Evolutionist Jon Perry Responds

Photo: A peregrine falcon, by Alex Proimos [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons.

Ah, filmmaker and evolutionist Jon Perry on his Stated Clearly Twitter feed responded to our post about him of last week. See, “An Evolutionist Searches for Missing Evidence.”

Perry knows best what was in his mind when he started the thread about single mutations of large effect. However, we as observers had NO INKLING he was just looking for “known exceptions” to an otherwise uniform pattern, over evolutionary time, of the accumulation of mutations of small effect. Rather it looked as if he wanted to show, with evidence, that single mutations could radically change morphology very quickly, in a way that natural selection could then amplify.