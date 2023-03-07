Marks: Human Exceptionalism in a World of AI

Photo credit: Sophia the Robot with Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General of United Nations, by UNCTAD, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons.

Dr. Robert J. Marks directs Discovery Institute’s Bradley Center for Natural and Artificial Intelligence. His book Non-Computable You: What You Do that Artificial Intelligence Never Will got a shout-out and a well-written review over at The Federalist. David Weinberger writes:

Ever wonder whether computers will one day be capable of doing everything that human beings can? If so, pick up the recent book by engineer and computer scientist Dr. Robert J. Marks, Non-Computable You: What You Do That Artificial Intelligence Never Will. Marks explains what makes human beings unique, and therefore why no computer will ever match all [our] human capabilities. To be sure, computers excel humans at many tasks — but only tasks that are “algorithmic,” or that entail step-by-step instructions to complete, such as calculating probabilities, retrieving information, or executing functions. DAVID WEINBERGER, “WHY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CAN NEVER OUTPACE HUMANS” (THEFEDERALIST.COM)

You can read the rest of the excellent write-up here, and be sure to purchase the book to learn more about the unique exceptional place of human beings in a world of artificial intelligence.

Cross-posted at Mind Matters News.