Photo credit: Discovery Institute.

If you haven’t read Stephen Meyer’s latest solo book, Return of the God Hypothesis, now’s a good time! The paperback edition is out featuring a new epilogue from Dr. Meyer responding to some new objections to his arguments. We’re also sharing some of the best interviews he’s given in support of the book. Did you see this one? A great exchange with UC San Diego physicist Brian Keating for his podcast. See the book’s website for more information and resources.