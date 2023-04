Photo: Peter Robinson and Stephen Meyer, via Uncommon Knowledge (screen shot).

The paperback edition of Return of the God Hypothesis is now out, with a new epilogue by Dr. Meyer responding to key objections raised since the publication of the hardcover. To celebrate, we’re highlighting some of the best interviews Meyer has done in support of the book. Today, here’s a wide-ranging and often mind-bending conversation with Peter Robinson for Uncommon Knowledge. Watch it now and see the book’s website for more information and resources.